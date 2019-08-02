'Efforts being made to restore trust of people on police'

All out efforts are being made to restore trust of people on police stations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) : All out efforts are being made to restore trust of people on police stations.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan was addressing the participants of cash awards distribution ceremony among officials with the best performance at District Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh on Friday.

"We can improve the positive image of the police by behavioral change and dealing citizens with polite manner," he added.

DIG Operations distributed cash awards worth Rs 592,000 among 164 officials for their best performance to control crime and maintain law and order in the city. As many as 25 inspectors, 22 sub-inspectors, 25 ASIs, 29 head constables, 58 constables and five lady constables received cash awards.

SP Headquarters Syed Karrar Hussain, DSPs and other related officers were also present.