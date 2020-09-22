Efforts being taken to eradicate polio: Commissioner Karachi

Commissioner Karachi Suhail Rajput said that all efforts were being taken to eradicate the polio from city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Karachi Suhail Rajput said that all efforts were being taken to eradicate the polio from city.

We are paying special attention to Union Council Gujro, he said in a statement released here on Tuesday.

Commissioner visited the union council Gujro and met the people and inquired about the anti-polio drive arrangements.

On the occasion, he chaired the meeting and directed the officials especially deputy commissioners to monitor the drive personally.

He also urged the all stakeholders including parents to play their role by extending the cooperation for the drive.

The seven-day anti-polio drive was kicked off on Monday and commissioner Karachi inaugurated the drive by administrating polio drops to children.