Efforts continue for elimination of drugs: Ijaz Shah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Brig. (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Thursday said that efforts for complete elimination of menace of drugs from the society would continue.

He stated this during his visit to Regional Directorate of Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh, said a news release issued here.

The Minister said that elimination of drugs from society was must for bright future of the nation and country.

Praising the performance of the Force, he said that ANF was doing great job against drug abuse.

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Brig. (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah was briefed in detail about the operations of ANF Regional Directorate.

The Minister also visited the ANF's Rehabilitation Center. Speaking on the occasion, he said that facilities for rehabilitation of drug addicts will be further improved.

He suggested that professional training be imparted to the under treatment drug addicts at the rehab center.

Brig. Ijaz Shah said it should be ensured that recovered patients do not relapse, besides follow-up check ups should also be done.