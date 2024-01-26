Efforts Continue To Patronize Sports Activities In Province: CM Domki
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 10:58 PM
SIBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Friday said that efforts would continue to patronize sports and encourage sportsmen in every field.
He was speaking at the opening ceremony of All Sindh-Balochistan Chief Minister Football Tournament at Sibi.
The CM said that the purpose of education was not only the acquisition of wisdom but also the preparation of good health and a fit body to face the challenges of life.
He said the rules and regulations of sports have instilled the spirit of respect for rules and regulations in children and can play an important role in preparing the best law-abiding citizens.
He said that a healthy body can afford a good mind and only people with a good mind can ensure the development of themselves and the country.
Ali Mardan urged the youth to actively participate in sports activity as it is important for good health.
He while congratulating all the organizers for arranging the All Sindh-Balochistan Football Tournament said that the organization of this healthy inter-provincial football tournament in Sibi has provided the best opportunities for healthy activities to the youth here.
He also expressed hope that in the future healthy activities of the same nature will organized in the area.
