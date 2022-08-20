Efforts continue to restore roads damaged by rain, flood in Sarob, Darazinda

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Darazinda Inam Wazir on Saturday paid a visit to the Sarobi area to review relief and rescue operations in the area.

He also visited roads which were damaged by rains and flash floods and directed the officials concerned to expedite ongoing reconstruction and repair work on the roads in order to facilitate people.

He said the district administration was fully committed to extending support for relief and rehabilitation of the flood affected areas and in this regard no effort would be spared.

He said that heavy machinery should be utilized to construct alternate passages unless the main road link was restored.

Meanwhile, the district administration Dera Ismail Khan has also set up a control room to deal with emergencies in wake of ongoing torrential rains and flood situation in the district.

The flood control room which has been set up in the deputy commissioner office would ensure timely response to emergency situations in the larger interest of people.

The people have been asked to contact the flood control room at 0966-9280116 in case of emergency, any untoward incident due to flash floods and rains. It is pertinent to mention that on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan, the assistant commissioners are regularly visiting flood affected places to oversee rescue and relief activities in their respective areas.