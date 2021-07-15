UrduPoint.com
Efforts Continued For Stability In Afghanistan: Fawad

Efforts continued for stability in Afghanistan: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that Pakistan continuing its efforts to achieve stability and security in Afghanistan.

In a tweet, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai a short while ago.

He said Pakistan was hosting a special conference on Afghanistan and details in that regard would be revealed soon.

The most important Afghan leadership, including Hamid Karzai, has been invited to attend the proposed conference. It was hoped that new hopes for a solution to Afghanistan's problems will be awakened as a result of this important development.

