UrduPoint.com

Efforts Essential To Meet Hygiene Needs Of Women: Dr. Tahira

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Efforts essential to meet hygiene needs of women: Dr. Tahira

Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) Technical Working Group's Head Dr. Tahira Kamal Baloch on Monday said that concerted efforts at all levels were essential to meet the hygiene needs of women and girls in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) Technical Working Group's Head Dr. Tahira Kamal Baloch on Monday said that concerted efforts at all levels were essential to meet the hygiene needs of women and girls in Balochistan.

MHM Secretariat Quetta is working with various public and private institutions in this regard to give access to these facilities to women, she said.

She expressed these views while the distribution of essential items related to women's sanitation by MHM Secretariat in Darul-Aman and Women Police Station with the support of GIZE.

On this occasion, Shahana Tabasum, consultant of GIZE, AIG Javad Dogar of Central Police Office, Arsula Saleem, Female SHO Zargoona Manzoor, Director General of Social Welfare Department Hasanullah Darul-Aman, in charge of Shagufta were also present.

Dr. Tahira Kamal Baloch said that there was a need to make effective measures to provide reproductive health facilities to women in Balochistan at both urban and rural levels.

In this regard, HMH Secretariat Quetta is actively working to highlight the health-related problems of women and girls and provide facilities with its available resources.

In order to make it possible for all women, including women belonging to weaker sections to access better and quality hygiene facilities, she said.

She said that the support of all public and private institutions would be welcomed for the awareness and facilities relatedto hygiene for the women and girls of Balochistan so that collaborative initiatives could be further improved to achievethe goals of public interest

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Police Police Station Women All

Recent Stories

OCHA Chief Says UN-Brokered Grain Deal Brings Resu ..

OCHA Chief Says UN-Brokered Grain Deal Brings Results, Its Extension is Critical

1 minute ago
 Rosatom Ready for Increased Western Pressure on Co ..

Rosatom Ready for Increased Western Pressure on Company's Projects Abroad - CEO

2 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says Prospects for Ukraine Peace Low, Cha ..

UN Chief Says Prospects for Ukraine Peace Low, Chances of Bloodshed Keep Growing

2 minutes ago
 Russian Military Doctors Ready to Provide Aid at K ..

Russian Military Doctors Ready to Provide Aid at Khmeimim Airbase - Defense Mini ..

2 minutes ago
 Excise Police Shikarpur recovers 80 Kgs hashish, t ..

Excise Police Shikarpur recovers 80 Kgs hashish, two arrests

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court dismisses bail plea of corruption ac ..

Supreme Court dismisses bail plea of corruption accused over withdrawal of appli ..

12 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.