Efforts essential to meet hygiene needs of women: Dr. Tahira

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) Technical Working Group's Head Dr. Tahira Kamal Baloch on Monday said that concerted efforts at all levels were essential to meet the hygiene needs of women and girls in Balochistan.

MHM Secretariat Quetta is working with various public and private institutions in this regard to give access to these facilities to women, she said.

She expressed these views while the distribution of essential items related to women's sanitation by MHM Secretariat in Darul-Aman and Women Police Station with the support of GIZE.

On this occasion, Shahana Tabasum, consultant of GIZE, AIG Javad Dogar of Central Police Office, Arsula Saleem, Female SHO Zargoona Manzoor, Director General of Social Welfare Department Hasanullah Darul-Aman, in charge of Shagufta were also present.

Dr. Tahira Kamal Baloch said that there was a need to make effective measures to provide reproductive health facilities to women in Balochistan at both urban and rural levels.

In this regard, HMH Secretariat Quetta is actively working to highlight the health-related problems of women and girls and provide facilities with its available resources.

In order to make it possible for all women, including women belonging to weaker sections to access better and quality hygiene facilities, she said.

She said that the support of all public and private institutions would be welcomed for the awareness and facilities relatedto hygiene for the women and girls of Balochistan so that collaborative initiatives could be further improved to achievethe goals of public interest