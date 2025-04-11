Open Menu

Efforts Expedited For Monsoon Flood Arrangements In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The district administration has expedited efforts for finalizing monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad.

Chairing a meeting of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) here on Friday, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Rana Mosi focused on reviewing district-level relief and rescue strategies to ensure timely and effective disaster response.

He highlighted importance of interdepartmental coordination and directed all relevant departments to submit their respective flood emergency response plans without delay.

He said that proactive planning is imperative to minimize risk to human life and property in case of a natural disaster.

He discussed early warning systems, evacuation procedures, availability of rescue equipment and establishment of relief camps in flood-prone areas and stressed the need for close liaison among health, irrigation, municipal and civil defense departments.

He also highlighted the key factors in disaster preparedness and directed to develop a comprehensive pre-monsoon action plan.

He underlined the need for public awareness campaigns, regular mock drills and identification of vulnerable locations across the district.

He directed to maintain a round-the-clock monitoring mechanism throughout the monsoon season and said that all stakeholders should be fully equipped and alert.

