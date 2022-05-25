UrduPoint.com

Efforts Expedited To Control Dengue Spread: Deputy Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Efforts expedited to control dengue spread: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Lt. (R) Sohail Ashraf has said that efforts have been accelerated to control dengue spread in district Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lt. (R) Sohail Ashraf has said that efforts have been accelerated to control dengue spread in district Faisalabad.

Addressing an awareness seminar organized under the aegis of District education Authority (DEA) at Iqbal Hall of Faisalabad Metropolitan Corporation (FMC) here on Wednesday, he said that although district administration and health authority were taking all necessary steps to control the spread of dengue yet it was need of the hour to establish close liaison among all departments and sensitize the general public for adopting precautionary measures against dengue menace on regular basis.

He asked the teachers to play their proactive role and motivate the students for participating in anti-dengue drive.

He urged the students to keep their schools, homes, streets, and surrounding areas clean and immediately remove stagnant water if they found anywhere.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Ali Ahmad Siyan, CEO Health Dr Bilal Ahmad and Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf also addressed the seminar while Chief Officer FMC Zubair Hussain and others were also present on the occasion.

