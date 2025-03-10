Efforts expedited to control traffic flow on Canal Expressway: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The district administration has stepped up efforts to regulate traffic flow on Canal Expressway.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir has taken private school owners along Canal Road on board to implement a structured plan.

During a meeting with private school owners, the DC briefed them about the administration's traffic management strategy. He directed the school owners to stagger their opening and closing hours to prevent congestion during peak hours.

He advised the school owners to acquire buses either by purchasing or renting so as to reduce individual pick-and-drop traffic.

The schools at Canal Road must follow 15 to 20 minutes time difference in their schedules to ease the congestion and parking plans of the private schools would also be reviewed to ensure compliance with the regulations, he added. CEO education Waqas Ahmad and representatives of traffic police were also present in the meeting.