Efforts For Breast Cancer Awareness Have Started To Yield Results: Samina Alvi

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Efforts for breast cancer awareness have started to yield results: Samina Alvi

First Lady Samina Arif Alvi on Tuesday said she was working on breast cancer awareness for the last three years which had started to yield results

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :First Lady Samina Arif Alvi on Tuesday said she was working on breast cancer awareness for the last three years which had started to yield results.

Addressing a session on breast cancer awareness, she said now hospitals, doctors and healthcare professionals were sharing that the people had started to take the breast cancer seriously and was being reported in large numbers.

Samina Arif Alvi said that it was due to the awareness raised during the last three years.

The breast cancer was a serious issue as the disease was killing 98% of patients.

"The major reason was unawareness," she held.

The first lady said that "differently abled" were also being imparted skills training to incorporate them in the mainstream of the society.

She stressed upon collective efforts for creating awareness regarding breast cancer and its early detection which could help to overcome the mortality rate.

