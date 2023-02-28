UrduPoint.com

Efforts For Creating Hygiene Awareness Among Women Yielding Positive Results: Dr Tahira

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2023 | 07:43 PM

MHM Task Force Balochistan Chairperson Dr Tahira Kamal on Tuesday said the coordinated efforts for creating hygiene awareness among women and girls in Balochistan were yielding positive results

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :MHM Task Force Balochistan Chairperson Dr Tahira Kamal on Tuesday said the coordinated efforts for creating hygiene awareness among women and girls in Balochistan were yielding positive results.

Dr Tahira Kamal, who is also the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital (FJCH) expressed these views while chairing over the meeting of MHM Task Force Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by representatives of GIZE, UNICEF, BRSP, the Department of education, the Department of Health, and other institutions involved in the task force.

In the meeting, the reproductive health issues of women, and solutions were discussed in detail.

The participants in a meeting said, "Positive results are coming out of joint strategy and joint work regarding the issues under consideration." The meeting was told that further enhancement of collaboration among Task Force member institutions was the need of the hour.

Dr Tahira Kamal said that the celebration of MHM Day in the month of May was an important opportunity to highlight the problems of women and girls.

"Therefore, this year, more and more suggestions should be brought forward on the day so that every possible strategy can be adopted to promote awareness regarding these issues," she added.

