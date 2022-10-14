UrduPoint.com

Efforts For Draining Out Flood Water Accelerated: Sindh Info Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday said that draining out flood water from affected areas had been accelerated while relief activities by the government were continuing, as well.

The minister, in a statement issued here, said heavy pumping machinery of irrigation and Public Health Engineering departments and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) were deployed for draining out flood water while Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and SCARP's pumping stations were also working at their full capacity.

He said that PDMA has provided 96 truck mounted dewatering pumps, 35 tractor mounted dewatering pumps, 81 ground standing dewatering pumps and 175 small dewatering pumps in the affected areas.

He informed that water flow at the barrages of Sindh was at a low level while the water level at Manchhar Lake has declined to 115.9 feet with water storage of 0.561 MAF.

Water discharge at Urral head regulator was 9130 cusecs, at Urral tail regulator 17950 cusecs, at Danstar head regulator 2780 cusecs, on LS Band at cut 1 mile 99 was 4650 cusecs and at cut 2 mile 97 was 4700 cusecs while the total discharge of water from Manchhar Lake into Indus River was recorded 29210 cusecs, he added.

About relief activities in previous 24 hours, the minister informed that ration bags have been provided to 34893 more families while 3000 more cattle mosquito nets, 12000 solar lights have also been distributed among the victims.

He said so far, 612908 tents, 535457 plastic tarpaulins, 3237345 mosquito nets, 800815 litres of mineral water, 135223 cauldron of cooked food and other items had been provided to the victims.

Another 500 internally displaced persons (IDPs) had returned to their homes from the relief camps in the last 24 hours, Sharjeel informed and added that, 242,571 IDPs including 66939 children and 52865 women were still present in relief camps.

