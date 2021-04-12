UrduPoint.com
Efforts For Making Successful Polio Drive In Awaran: DC Saifullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 07:32 PM

Efforts for making successful Polio drive in Awaran: DC Saifullah

Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khan Khetran on Monday said measures were being taken to make successful the polio campaign as it was a contagious and incurable disease

Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khan Khetran on Monday said measures were being taken to make successful the polio campaign as it was a contagious and incurable disease.

He expressed these views while talking to media after inaugurating the polio campaign by administering polio drops to a child of five years at District Headquarters hospital of Awaran.

Representative of the Health Department and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner urged the people that they would fulfill their duty to cooperate with polio teams in this national cause as polio was a contagious disease that could affect dozens of other children and would spread it to the suburb area.

He also appealed to the parents of children under five years of age,political and religious parties, social organizations, scholars, media, lawyers, teachers and all sections of the society that they should participate more in the polio campaign in order to save their children from crippling diseases.

