Efforts For Promotion Of Tourism On Priority

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 11:50 AM

Efforts for promotion of tourism on priority

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman Departmental Committee on travel and Tourism of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Rana Nadeem said that SCCI was making efforts for the promotion of tourism industry on priority.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said that due to pandemic,international tourism industries had experienced a sharp decline to 80 percent and would observed 60 percent decline during 2020.

He highlighted that Pakistan has been considered a promising destination for foreigners but this year, it would be affected up to 40 percent as compared to past year.

Quoting a survey, he said in Pakistan,tourism businesses were supporting 8665 direct jobs and contributing US 5 million Dollars to the national economy,adding that compliance of SOPs, maintain hygiene,safety measures should be ensured at every level to resume our traveling and economic activities.

The Chairman said that some countries in Europe were allowing the local tourism under strict SOPs but the international tourism was still in vein due to visa policies,exorbitant air fare and various others.

More Stories From Pakistan

