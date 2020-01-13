Efforts for promotion of tourism yields positive results: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Tourism, Atif Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Tourism, Atif Khan has said provincial government was endeavoring to promote the tourism sector and efforts made towards this end were yielding positive results.

Talking to electronic media, he said the government of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf has promoted the soft image of Pakistan before the world community that has been recognized by an international magazine which declared Pakistan as one of the best countries for tourism.

Earlier, he said, the focus of tourists was mainly on some areas including Kalam, Nathia Gali, Murree but this government identified scores of new tourists' destinations those have now become a hub of tourism activities.

The identification of new tourism places has brought immense business and job opportunities to these areas.

The Minister informed that government was devising a grand plan for provision of all needed facilities to tourists in 14 beautiful destinations and people would soon hear good news with regard to tourism promotion.

Foreign investors would soon come to our tourism places and announce huge investment in tourism sector, the Minister said adding, a five-star hotel was under-construction in Chitral to lure local and foreign tourists to these scenic valleys.