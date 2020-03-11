UrduPoint.com
Efforts For Uplift Of Urban & Rural Areas Of Peshawar Continue: Bangash

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 07:10 PM

Efforts for uplift of urban & rural areas of Peshawar continue: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Local Government, Kamran Bangash has said that the provincial government is making all-out efforts for development of urban and rural areas of the provincial metropolis on priority basis.

He was addressing a meeting of the members of provincial assembly from district Peshawar regarding ongoing development schemes under the auspices of the Local Government and Rural Development (LG&RD) here at Local Government Secretariat Wednesday.

During the meeting, members KP assembly included Fazal Elahi, Fahim Khan, Asif Khan, Pir Fida advocate and Arbab Wasim Hayat briefed the special assistant regarding ongoing development schemes and problems.

The Special Assistant said that not only people from across the province rather Afghan nationals are also residing in the city. He said that the provision of provision of modern facilities is top priority of the government.

He said that keeping in view the status of the largest city of the province they are using all available resources for the provision of sanitation, cleanliness facilities as well as clean and hygienic environment.

The Special Assistant directed the concerned authorities of the Local Governments for holding consultation with the concerned member of the provincial regarding development work and utilization of fund.

Regarding the filling of vacant posts in the subsidiary bodies of the Local Government Department, he assured that these vacancies would be filled after taking members into confidence.

He said that village council and union council funds would also be released as soon as possible to timely accomplish the public affairs related affairs.

Speaking about the project for revival of the glory of Peshawar, the special assistant directed the concerned officers to take concerned member of the provincial assembly into confidence in bringing all commercial signboards into same size and replacement of the old power cables.

