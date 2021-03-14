Efforts in progress to ensure optimum education facilities to Special Children

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Secretary Special Education Punjab Javed Iqbal Bukhari said education of persons with disabilities was the prime focus of the incumbent government.

Talking to officers of Education Department during his visit to Abdul Hakeem, nearly 100 kilometre away from Multan city, he said the government was providing free of charge education with stipend of Rs 800 per month, uniform and pick and drop facility to ensure education of children with different abilities.

He also directed District Officer Education Mian Majid to contact District Administration concerned for provision of suitable site for construction of school Building to educate differently abled students.

He also instructed Chief Executive Officer Malik Altaf to ensure maximum utilization of funds in special education department to facilitate special children at their door step.