Efforts initiated to prevent corona virus in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Balochistan Health Department, on special directives of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jamal Kamal Khan, has initiated special measures to prevent corona virus in the province.

A committee comprising 14 experts has also been constituted to undertake preventive measures in province as per guidance of the Federal government, said a press release issued here.

The special wards has been established at respective hospitals including Quetta civil Hospital while a public awareness campaign about prevention of the virus would also be launched in order to ensure protection of people.

The Balochistan Chief Minister directed all district health officers to take all possible measures to ensure availability of medicines.

Moreover, the health department staff had also been deputed at Quetta airport.