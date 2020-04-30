Efforts intensified to avert coronavirus outbreak at 'Panahgahs'

The coronavirus has transformed the concept of 'Panahgah' in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, shifting its service providers' focus from providing food and shelter to promoting healthy lives at the facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The coronavirus has transformed the concept of 'Panahgah' in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, shifting its service providers' focus from providing food and shelter to promoting healthy lives at the facilities.

The shelter homes have so far remained the corona-free due to consistent and concentrated efforts of its management which has been taking extra steps to stem the spread of Coronavirus at the crowded facilities which are more prone to spur its outbreak.

"Keeping 'Panahgahs' open in times of the coronavirus is a bold decision as it can be a high-risk area due to overcrowding and presence of people with pre-existing health conditions," said Prime Minister Focal Person on the Shelter Homes Naseem ur Rehman.

Talking to the media persons at Tarlai Shelter Home during his routine visit, he said the situation arose after the coronavirus pandemic, had posed a greater challenge to the management for ensuring smooth running of the 'Panahgahs'. However, it had taken this challenge with increased efforts and launched a comprehensive campaign to keep 'Panahgahs' as clean and tidy places.

He said the 'Keep Panahgahs Clean' drive was being properly implemented in the twin cities with multi-faceted partnership, covering the private sector, civil society and community. "All the sectors have been mobilized under the drive to make sure healthy environment at the shelter homes dwellers," the focal person added.

"'Keep Panahgahs Clean' sharply focuses on those private sectors which produce hygiene products like masks, sanitizers and other disinfectants.

We have established contacts with such organizations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to ensure uninterrupted medical supplies for the dwellers of shelter homes." He said the district administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi had been playing leading role in keeping the 'Panahgahs' neat and clean by sanitizing and disinfecting the facilities on regular basis.

Naseem said the representatives of the chambers of commerce and industry, civil society leaders, prominent parliamentarians, and private sector donor groups were also being approached to raise funds for ensuring the sustainability of shelter homes network.

The response was tremendous as many of them had already been extending financial and technical assistance to the shelter homes' service providers to ensure well-being of its residents, he added.

The focal person said the places of public and private sectors had been identified to set the facilities on emergency basis due to expected surge in visitors of 'Panahgahs' after the reopening of construction sector.

Hand washing booths, thermo scanners and disinfection gates had also been installed to promote healthy lives at the shelter homes, he added.

"True spirit of Ramazan is being followed at 'Panahgahs' as special programmes on the radio are being broadcasted daily during the Sehar and Iftar time," he said, pointing out that the move was aimed at promoting healthy lives at the shelter homes.

Rather than serving food at the panahgahs, parcels were being distributed among food-seekers to ensure implementation of social distancing concept, he added.