Efforts intensified to combat smog

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The district administration has accelerated its initiatives to curb smog, implementing strict measures to improve air quality during the ongoing month.

Presiding over a meeting with District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) here on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu was briefed about the progress on the ongoing crackdown against the production units and vehicles causing environmental pollution and smog.

He was informed that over Rs 15 million fines has been imposed on vehicles emitting excessive black smoke while more than 100 brick kilns contributing to smog have also been demolished along with fines worth Rs two million were levied on violators. It was also disclosed in the meeting that the violations of SOPs led to the sealing of over 70 commercial plazas, shops and restaurants.

The Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin Nisar informed the deputy commissioner that more than 70 Veda buses emitting smoke have been taken off the roads.

The Deputy Commissioner lauded the effective operations by district departments, which have significantly contributed to controlling smog. He directed that all government and private vehicles undergo physical inspections, with fitness certificates issued accordingly.

The DC directed officers concerned for timely completion of construction work and road repairs to minimize dust. He urged officers to ensure strict implementation of measures to prevent accidents including eliminating overloading and installing reflectors. He also ordered a comprehensive crackdown against the vehicles using LPG cylinders.

Sandhu stressed to continue the rigorous inspection of vehicles used by educational institutions as these actions underline the district administration's commitment to combating smog and ensuring a cleaner, safer environment for the citizens of Multan.