Efforts Intensified To Control Dengue Outbreak: Secretary Health KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2024 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Secretary Health Adil Shah on Saturday assured that the Health Department is taking all necessary measures to control the spread of dengue fever in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"We urge the public to support us in combating this disease, especially during the peak dengue season," Secretary Adil Shah said adding that "We have distributed 80,000 diagnostic kits to hospitals, 300,000 mosquito nets to control dengue and malaria, and provided 640 liters of insecticide for spraying, 1,200 liters of chemical for fumigation besides, 11 kg of Temephos chemical to eliminate dengue larvae."

According to the latest statistics, 372 active dengue cases have been reported in the province, with only 21 patients hospitalized.

A total of 760 dengue cases have been reported so far, with 388 patients recovering from the disease. 72 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours, with four patients hospitalized and the rest undergoing treatment at home.

Unfortunately, two deaths have been attributed to dengue. Peshawar and Abbottabad are the most affected areas, with 218 and 106 reported cases, respectively. The Health Department appeals to the public to take precautionary measures to prevent the disease, he added.

