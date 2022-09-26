UrduPoint.com

Efforts Made At UN, SCO To Present Pakistan As Credible Partner: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 26, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as credible partner: PM

Prime Minister.Shehbaz Sharif says the damage inflicted on the foreign policy needed a healing touch.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that he and his team, during meetings with a wide array of global leaders during Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the UN General Assembly sessions, made an effort to present Pakistan as a credible partner of the international community.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz said presenting Pakistan’s case at both the international forums was the result of excellent team work.

The Prime Minister said the damage inflicted on the foreign policy needed a healing touch.

He particularly appreciated Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman for their hard work and assistance.

The PM had earlier expressed the confidence that Pakistan, with the cooperation of the international community, would successfully come out of the current flood crisis.

He said this while presiding over an important review meeting regarding the ongoing relief work in the flood-affected areas through video link from London on Sunday.

The Prime Minister recalled that during his meetings on the sidelines of UNGA 77th session, the world leaders have expressed sympathy and condolence for the damage caused by floods in Pakistan and assured support to Pakistan with utmost sincerity.

He further apprised the meeting about his interactions with the important leadership of the world, including UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, during which he informed them about the disaster caused by the flood in Pakistan.

He further said that the UN Secretary General assured him of soon convening a donors' conference for the rehabilitation of the flood victims in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister also updated the meeting about his telephonic conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He said during the meeting with Bill Gates, he also discussed the matter of taking help from the World food Program for the flood-affected children.

The Prime Minister was also briefed by the officials of the National Flood Response Coordination Center regarding the rehabilitation works in the flood-affected areas across the country.

