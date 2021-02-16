UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efforts Made To Educate Special Children: MPA Awais Shah

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 09:43 PM

Efforts made to educate special children: MPA Awais Shah

Provincial Minister for Transport, Sindh, Syed Awais Qadir Shah Tuesday said that government is utilizing available resources for the education of special children and for the purpose millions are being spent

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport, Sindh, Syed Awais Qadir Shah Tuesday said that government is utilizing available resources for the education of special children and for the purpose millions are being spent.

Speaking in a gathering, arranges by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), here on Tuesday, he said that special children are important segment of our society and efforts are being made to educate them and to make them useful member of the society.

Earlier, Dr Jameel Shakeel, Keenjhar Soomro, Bakhtwar Nazeer and others also addressed.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Shakeel Government Million

Recent Stories

Typhoid vaccination target achieved in district: D ..

13 seconds ago

South Africa Should Resell AstraZeneca Vaccines to ..

14 seconds ago

Pakistani President Reviews Final Phase of Aman Na ..

16 seconds ago

Chief Engineer IESCO to online Katchary on Wednesd ..

3 minutes ago

DC for ensuring care of saplings for success of tr ..

3 minutes ago

ATC adjourns hearing on lawyers' bail petitions fo ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.