Efforts made to educate special children: MPA Awais Shah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport, Sindh, Syed Awais Qadir Shah Tuesday said that government is utilizing available resources for the education of special children and for the purpose millions are being spent.

Speaking in a gathering, arranges by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), here on Tuesday, he said that special children are important segment of our society and efforts are being made to educate them and to make them useful member of the society.

Earlier, Dr Jameel Shakeel, Keenjhar Soomro, Bakhtwar Nazeer and others also addressed.