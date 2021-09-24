UrduPoint.com

Efforts Made To Ensure Uninterrupted Flow Of Traffic:CTO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 03:13 PM

City Traffic Police is making best efforts to ensure smooth flow of traffic on roads for which citizens' cooperation is imperative

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police is making best efforts to ensure smooth flow of traffic on roads for which citizens' cooperation is imperative.

Chief Traffic Officer Tanveer Ahmed Malik Friday said that an awareness campaign regarding traffic rules was continued across the district.He said that the traffic education unit had displayed almost 400 flexes in the city inscribed with different traffic rules for the guidance of the general public.

He said that the main focus of traffic police was to sensitize the people about under age driving, one-way violation, and wearing helmets for motorcyclists, avoiding overload in tractor trolleys and loader vans.

He said that traffic wardens had registered 26 cases under different sections against tractor trolley drivers during the current month. Some of the tractor trolleys have also been impounded at different traffic sectors.

Meanwhile, traffic warden Iftikhar Gill reunited a missing child with his family.

