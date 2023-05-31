UrduPoint.com

Efforts Need To Remove Flaws In Justice Delivery System: Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2023 | 11:14 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar Wednesday emphasized the need for removing the flaws and ambiguities in the justice delivery system in the country.

Apart from this, reforms should also be made in the Constitution and law according to the requirements of the time and human needs, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of a one-day seminar titled "Protection of public rights and role of ombudsman in good governance," held at Governor House Quetta.

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi was the chief guest of the seminar. On this occasion, Parliamentarians, Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Qureshi, ombudsman of the four provinces, senior government officers, lawyers' community, people associated with the industry and trade, besides a large number of men and women from other fields were also present.

The governor also expressed his concern that there was no evidence of getting cheap and quick justice in our courts and the poor men could not afford the lawyer's fee of thousands of rupees.

Referring to the cases pending in different courts for years, he said that delay in justice was actually a waste of precious time and money of the poor, adding that changing outdated procedures and introducing new reforms to speed up judicial proceedings was the need of the hour.

