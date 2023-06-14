Efforts needed to combat Hepatitis,dengue: AC

Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi Qandeel Fatima has said that Hepatitis and dengue were deadly diseases and wide-ranging efforts were urgently needed to prevent millions of new infections and increasing deaths because of it

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi Qandeel Fatima has said that Hepatitis and dengue were deadly diseases and wide-ranging efforts were urgently needed to prevent millions of new infections and increasing deaths because of it.

She said this while inaugurating the free Hepatitis Screening Medical Camp at Gulistan Colony jointly organized by the Islamabad Crescent Lions Club, Agha Khan University Hospital and other government institutions in connection with the World Day for Prevention of Child Labour.

Qandeel said that saving the poor, deprived and backward classes from these deadly diseases was a noble cause for humanity.

The AC said about 15 million people were suffering from Hepatitis B and C in Pakistan and the prevalence of hepatitis C in the country was around 5 per cent and that of hepatitis B was nearly 2.5 per cent.

She said the media's role is important in this regard, through which people could be apprised about the disease and preventive measures for protection from the diseases.

Medical examinations and free screening tests of more than one hundred patients were conducted in the camp.