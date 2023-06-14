UrduPoint.com

Efforts Needed To Combat Hepatitis,dengue: AC

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Efforts needed to combat Hepatitis,dengue: AC

Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi Qandeel Fatima has said that Hepatitis and dengue were deadly diseases and wide-ranging efforts were urgently needed to prevent millions of new infections and increasing deaths because of it

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi Qandeel Fatima has said that Hepatitis and dengue were deadly diseases and wide-ranging efforts were urgently needed to prevent millions of new infections and increasing deaths because of it.

She said this while inaugurating the free Hepatitis Screening Medical Camp at Gulistan Colony jointly organized by the Islamabad Crescent Lions Club, Agha Khan University Hospital and other government institutions in connection with the World Day for Prevention of Child Labour.

Qandeel said that saving the poor, deprived and backward classes from these deadly diseases was a noble cause for humanity.

The AC said about 15 million people were suffering from Hepatitis B and C in Pakistan and the prevalence of hepatitis C in the country was around 5 per cent and that of hepatitis B was nearly 2.5 per cent.

She said the media's role is important in this regard, through which people could be apprised about the disease and preventive measures for protection from the diseases.

Medical examinations and free screening tests of more than one hundred patients were conducted in the camp.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Dengue Poor Rawalpindi Gulistan Media From Government Million Labour

Recent Stories

Sberbank Suggests Easing Curbs on Cash Exports Fro ..

Sberbank Suggests Easing Curbs on Cash Exports From Russia

5 minutes ago
 Total of 106 People Poisoned by Counterfeit Cider ..

Total of 106 People Poisoned by Counterfeit Cider in Russia in June - Health Min ..

5 minutes ago
 Guterres Says Social Media Become 'Global Bullhorn ..

Guterres Says Social Media Become 'Global Bullhorn' for Hate Mongers

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs building inspectors to improv ..

Commissioner directs building inspectors to improve performance

5 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar for supporti ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Consider US Request for Consular A ..

Russia Ready to Consider US Request for Consular Access to Gershkovich - Foreign ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.