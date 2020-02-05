UrduPoint.com
Efforts Needed To Draw Attention Of Int'l Organizations For Addressing Kashmir Cause: Governor

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 09:15 PM

Efforts needed to draw attention of int'l organizations for addressing Kashmir cause: Governor

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday said that measures would be taken to draw attention of international organizations towards the Kashmir cause for achieving self-determination right of Kashmiris according to charter of United Nations (UN).

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday said that measures would be taken to draw attention of international organizations towards the Kashmir cause for achieving self-determination right of Kashmiris according to charter of United Nations (UN).

Governor Balohchistan expressed these views while addressing to a ceremony of 'Kashmir Banega Pakistan' which organized to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day here.

He said the celebration of Kashmir Solidarity Day was aimed to support the freedom struggle of our Kashmir brothers, saying that it has become clear all over the world today that the people of Kashmir should be given their right in light of UN resolutions so that they could decide their own destiny.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, provincial ministers including Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, Abdul Khaliq Hazara, member of provincial assembly (MPAs), senior officials and a large number of people.

Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said people of Kashmir have been struggling for long time to get their self-determination right who were being subjected to all kinds of atrocities, aiming to halt their freedom endeavoring by Indian forces.

"For this purpose, Kashmiris are giving countless sacrifices including their lives", he said and added that Pakistan was playing key role for highlighting Kashmir cause at each forum of international organizations and would continue support of Kashmiri people till achievement of Kashmir freedom under democratic system.

He said India was violating all laws including serious human rights in occupied Kashmir after revoking Articles 370 and 35A of Indian constitution and exposed its brutal face, saying that it was clear that Modi's fascist policy could not stop Kashmir's struggle of independence.

"Therefore, it is important to draw attention of international organizations towards the Kashmir issue in order to resolve Kashmir cause according to charter of UN", he said, adding people of Balochistan stand with Kashmiri people in difficult time and appreciated political parties and leaders for celebrating the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

