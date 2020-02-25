Efforts needed to raise public awareness about helplines: Syeda Shehla Raza

Speakers at a session here Tuesday suggested need to strengthen existing helplines and raising public awareness about the same to rescue women, children and all those in need

Addressing a program organized by Lawyers for Human Rights and Legal Aid (LHRLA) in close collaboration with Sindh Women Development Department and UN Women activists working for marginalized sections said phone calls have emerged to be an effective tool to seek help.

It was recommended that NGOs working for the cause must collaborate with the government to establish trust and sense of security among those reluctant to make adequate use of helpline service.

The event among others was also addressed by Sindh Women Development Minister, Syeda Shehla Raza, Muhammad Ali Bilgrami, Advocate Zia Ahmad Awan and Kapil Dev.