UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efforts Needed To Raise Public Awareness About Helplines: Syeda Shehla Raza

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 10:39 PM

Efforts needed to raise public awareness about helplines: Syeda Shehla Raza

Speakers at a session here Tuesday suggested need to strengthen existing helplines and raising public awareness about the same to rescue women, children and all those in need

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Speakers at a session here Tuesday suggested need to strengthen existing helplines and raising public awareness about the same to rescue women, children and all those in need.

Addressing a program organized by Lawyers for Human Rights and Legal Aid (LHRLA) in close collaboration with Sindh Women Development Department and UN Women activists working for marginalized sections said phone calls have emerged to be an effective tool to seek help.

It was recommended that NGOs working for the cause must collaborate with the government to establish trust and sense of security among those reluctant to make adequate use of helpline service.

The event among others was also addressed by Sindh Women Development Minister, Syeda Shehla Raza, Muhammad Ali Bilgrami, Advocate Zia Ahmad Awan and Kapil Dev.

Related Topics

Sindh United Nations Lawyers Shehla Raza Same Muhammad Ali Women Event All Government

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death of ..

11 minutes ago

Hamed bin Zayed visits UMEX, SimTEX 2020

41 minutes ago

US military forces arrive in UAE to participate in ..

1 hour ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohamed H ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed visits UMEX, SIMTEX 2020

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.