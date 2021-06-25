UrduPoint.com
Efforts Needed To Save Youth From Drug Addiction: Ijaz Alam Augustine

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 09:52 PM

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to eliminate culture of drug addiction

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to eliminate culture of drug addiction.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of an awareness walk regarding World Anti-Drug Day here at PCSIR Housing Society.

He appreciated the efforts of Anti-Narcotics Punjab and social organizations, dedicated to save the youth and said that all possible steps were being taken to protect the new generation from this menace.

The officials from Anti Narcotics Force and a large number of people attended the walk.

