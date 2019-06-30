UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efforts Of ACE Sindh Hailed To Arrest Accused In Fake Appointment Case

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 08:30 PM

Efforts of ACE Sindh hailed to arrest accused in fake appointment case

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information & Archives, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has commended the efforts of an Anti-Corruption Establishment's team for arresting a suspect allegedly involved in issuing fake appointment letters to the job seekers.

A statement issued on Sunday stated that the accused was said to be a junior clerk in Labor Department.

Murtaza Wahab said that the Department of Anti-CorruptionEstablishment was on the go against the corrupt people.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Job Sunday

Recent Stories

New project will ‘eclipse’ record-breaking Noo ..

36 minutes ago

MOCCAE, ADGM, partner to accelerate sustainable fi ..

51 minutes ago

Bucharest to host 10th World Arabian Horse Racing ..

1 hour ago

Bowardi, Mali PM discuss cooperation

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives UN Secretary-General

1 hour ago

Climate change knows no borders, and neither shoul ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.