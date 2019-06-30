Efforts of ACE Sindh hailed to arrest accused in fake appointment case

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information & Archives, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has commended the efforts of an Anti-Corruption Establishment's team for arresting a suspect allegedly involved in issuing fake appointment letters to the job seekers.

A statement issued on Sunday stated that the accused was said to be a junior clerk in Labor Department.

Murtaza Wahab said that the Department of Anti-CorruptionEstablishment was on the go against the corrupt people.