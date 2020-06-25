UrduPoint.com
Efforts Of DC Dera Pays Off, 4 Open-Air Gym To Be Installed In Dera

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

Efforts of DC Dera pays off, 4 Open-Air Gym to be installed in Dera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :With the efforts of Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Umair, the equipment of the Four Open-Air-Gym provided by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government through the Directorate General of sports for the promotion of healthy activities was handed over to the Regional Sports Department Dera here on Thursday.

Regional Sports Officer Razi Ullah Batani received the equipment of Four Open-Air-Gym on behalf of Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Umair, which would be installed in the allotted places including Haq Nawaz Park, Insaf Park, Rata Kalachi Stadium and Tehsil Stadium Paniala.

With this kind of healthy activities, on the one hand, a person is protected from various diseases, on the other hand, these activities will bring peace of mind, Razi Ullah Batani said while thanking Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak, who given approval of Four Open-Air-Gym for Dera Ismail Khan.

He said such Open-Air-Gym will provide opportunities for the youth and people from different walks of life to utilize it for attaining better health and should include exercise in their dialing routine of activities. Razi Ullah Batani also lauded Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for taking steps and directed Directorate of Sports KP for the installation of such Open-Air-Gym across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including recently merged areas so as the youth could avail such facilities of exercising of modern-day gym free of cost.

