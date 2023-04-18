Efforts of FESCO officials for uninterrupted power supply commendable: Chairman BoD

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Board of Directors (BODs) Malik Tahsin Awan has said that the efforts of FESCO officers and officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers during the holy month are commendable.

In a statement here on Tuesday, he said that despite shortage of staff and adverse conditions, the electricity was supplied continuously to the consumers especially during Sehr, Iftar and Taraweeh hours.

He said that consumers' complaints were also resolved by taking prompt action whereas teamwork of FESCO staff facilitated the fasting people to perform their religious rituals and prayers without any difficulty.

He further said that FESCO faced heavy rains and storms at beginning of Ramadan, but due to best strategy of FESCO administration, timely response of staff and quick redressal of complaints, the consumers did not face long power outages as the electricity related faults were rectified well in time and the feeders were put into operation.

The Board of Directors of FESCO appreciated the services of the FESCO officers and officials for timely provision of all facilities and quality services to the customers and approved Eid bonus equal to one month's basic salary for FESCO staffers, he added.

BoD Chairman said that FESCO board was committed to the welfare of its consumers and staff and it was moving forward with this initiative and would continue to serve more than 4.8 million consumers in the eight districts of the region.