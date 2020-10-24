UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efforts Of Islamabad Police In Combating Covid-19 Remarkable; Says

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

Efforts of Islamabad Police in combating Covid-19 remarkable; says

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Saturday said that Islamabad police contributed very well to curb the spread of the coronavirus and its personnel worked hard to ensure effective lockdown as per policy of the government.

Addressing at an event organized by Islamabad Police in collaboration with a local magazine, he said that Islamabad police ensured implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during smart lockdown. The force not only kept vigilance to ensure implementation on SOPs but also educated the citizens as how to protect themselves from coronavirus.

Ali Zaib of Aziz Zubaida Foundation, Director PR news Muhammad Ashraf Awan and large number of citiznes attended the event especially held to hail the services of Islamabad police in checking coronavirus. A special drama was staged in which police constable sacrificed his life in the line of duty on his marriage day.

Mr. Ali Nawaz Awan also distributed the shield among the police officers of Islamabad Police in recognition of their services during pandemic Covid-19. The outgoing ASP/SDPO Industrial Area Zohaib Nasrullah Ranjha was also presented a momentous shield by SP Industrial Area.

Police officers who received the shields included Superintendent of Police (SP) Industrial Area Zone Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, SP CTD Ghulam Mustafa, Assistant Superintendent of Police Zohaib Ranjha, Deputy Superintendent of Police Khalid Awan, Inspectors Habir ur Rehman Butt, Iqbal Warraich, Inspector Shams ul Akbar, Ashiq Shah, Sub-Inspectors Suleman Shah, Turab Ul Hassan, Muhammad Iqbal, Abdul Razzaq, Niaz Khan, Adeel Shoukat, Mazhar Siayal, Tariq Rauf, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Sharafat Ali, Safdar Hussain, Munsabdar, Ijaz Ahmed, Head Constables Fakhar Iqbal, Farasat Faheem, Khalid and Constables Zulfiar Ahmed, Farrukh Mehmood, Ayub Khan, Muhammad Arshad.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Police Marriage Hail Abdul Razzaq Capital Development Authority Event From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Frontline Heroes Office salutes UAE’s Central Ba ..

6 minutes ago

Comprehensive roadmap to discover, nurture and dev ..

2 hours ago

UAE Participated in Indian Ocean-wide Tsunami Exer ..

2 hours ago

UAE presents government strategy and innovation at ..

2 hours ago

FNC, AIPU call coordinating Arab parliamentary eff ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber awards winners of 2nd edition of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.