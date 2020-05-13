UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efforts Of KSF Commendable: DIGP South

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 07:55 PM

Efforts of KSF commendable: DIGP South

Deputy Inspector General of Police - South Zone Sharjeel Kareem Kharal on Wednesday said that in this hostile times of outbreak of COVID-19, the personnel and officers of police are with full of spirit to serve the citizens putting their own lives at risk

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police - South Zone Sharjeel Kareem Kharal on Wednesday said that in this hostile times of outbreak of COVID-19, the personnel and officers of police are with full of spirit to serve the citizens putting their own lives at risk.

He said that the Karachi Sports Forum besides distributing ration, masks, hand sanitizers and other items among 650 needy families of sports persons, it is also distributing dates among the security personnel deputed at various check posts on Iftaar timings, which is commendable act. The volunteers of forum also distribute refreshment boxes among the personnel after Iftaar timings.

He expressed these views while addressing an event organized to honor policemen working on front line, at Do Talwar Roundabout, Clifton.

He thanked KSF Chairman Asif Azeem, Chief Organizer Waseem Hashmi and all of the volunteers of the forum.

DIGP Sharjeel said that like the past, the Jawans of police have also braved these difficult times and set a precedent. He said till now five policemen have martyred due to coronavirus. In this difficult hour, the KSF has raised the moral of our Jawans by honoring them.

Also present on the occasion CEO Essa Laboratories Dr. Farhan Essa also praised the efforts of KSF members and said that the forum has set a precedent.

KSF Chairman Asif Azeem, Chief Organizer Waseem Hashmi, SSP South Shiraz Nazir, CPLC Deputy Chief Murad Soni, members Sohail Japanwala, Raza Zaidi, Danish Aman, Sindh Olympic Association's Vice President Tehmina Asif, police officers and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Sports Shiraz Olympics Moral Event All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nadeem Khan appointed Director – High Performanc ..

4 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid always capable of turning chal ..

16 minutes ago

PM vows to enforce laws for rights of various grou ..

58 minutes ago

UN condemns attack on Kabul hospital

1 hour ago

Sharjah Human Resources announces holiday for Eid ..

1 hour ago

Sardar Hussain Babak demands authorities to suppor ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.