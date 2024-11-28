Efforts of Overseas Business Forum UK to promote Pakistani products commendable: Governor Kundi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday lauded the efforts of Overseas Business Forum UK to promote Pakistani products and businesses in foreign countries.

A delegation led by Forum Chairman Muhammad Farooq Khan included former Vice President of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry KP Anila Khalid, as well as OBF members Faisal Saboori, Samina Ahmad, Farooq Jan, and others.

During the meeting, discussions focused on the forum's efforts to promote Pakistani products and businesses in the UK and other countries.

"Exports from KP are lower compared to Punjab and Sindh, limiting the province’s business opportunities on a global scale," the delegation highlighted.

The delegation expressed their desire to play a key role in showcasing KP’s products in the UK and other European countries, aiming to strengthen the province’s economy.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi appreciated the delegation's thoughts and emphasized the urgent need for serious measures to introduce Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s businesses to the global market.

"Facilitating the development of the tourism sector in the province is crucial for promoting business opportunities," he stressed.

"The negative impact of the province’s poor law and order situation on industry and business, but assured that the current government is committed to addressing this issue to benefit both the business community and the general public,"

the Governor also acknowledged.

The Governor assured the delegation of full cooperation in boosting KP’s exports and promoting local industries globally.

He concluded by saying that leveraging the province’s resources and potential could help transform KP into a business and tourism hub.