Open Menu

Efforts Of Overseas Business Forum UK To Promote Pakistani Products Commendable: Governor Kundi

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Efforts of Overseas Business Forum UK to promote Pakistani products commendable: Governor Kundi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday lauded the efforts of Overseas Business Forum UK to promote Pakistani products and businesses in foreign countries.

A delegation led by Forum Chairman Muhammad Farooq Khan included former Vice President of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry KP Anila Khalid, as well as OBF members Faisal Saboori, Samina Ahmad, Farooq Jan, and others.

During the meeting, discussions focused on the forum's efforts to promote Pakistani products and businesses in the UK and other countries. 

"Exports from KP are lower compared to Punjab and Sindh, limiting the province’s business opportunities on a global scale," the delegation highlighted.

The delegation expressed their desire to play a key role in showcasing KP’s products in the UK and other European countries, aiming to strengthen the province’s economy.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi appreciated the delegation's thoughts and emphasized the urgent need for serious measures to introduce Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s businesses to the global market

"Facilitating the development of the tourism sector in the province is crucial for promoting business opportunities," he stressed. 

"The negative impact of the province’s poor law and order situation on industry and business, but assured that the current government is committed to addressing this issue to benefit both the business community and the general public," 

the Governor also acknowledged.

The Governor assured the delegation of full cooperation in boosting KP’s exports and promoting local industries globally. 

He concluded by saying that leveraging the province’s resources and potential could help transform KP into a business and tourism hub.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan UK Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Exports Business Poor Punjab Law And Order Chamber Hub Samina Ahmad Faisal Karim Kundi Women Market Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s ..

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources

18 minutes ago
 Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, sur ..

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas

36 minutes ago
 Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climat ..

Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue f ..

Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..

1 hour ago
 Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push P ..

Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..

1 hour ago
 Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to ..

Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog

2 hours ago
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great ..

Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..

2 hours ago
 Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov ..

Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests

2 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minis ..

The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..

4 hours ago
 Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artis ..

Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists

5 hours ago
 PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan