Efforts of Pakistan Army and Law enforcement agencies made the areas of CPEC projects much secure Khawaja Rameez Hassan

PML-Q Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that CPEC is a game changer project

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th July, 2021) PML-Q Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that CPEC is a game changer project. The investment interest of the countries is enough to gauge its usefulness.

He said due to the efforts of Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies to make the areas related to this project much secure.

Every conspiracy of the enemy failed and the first phase of the project was successfully completed. He more added that the state is currently moving in the best direction. The people should give importance to the interests of the state instead of personal interests