Efforts of PDM to oust govt failed: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) could not oust the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and all their efforts had failed.

In an interview to a social media programme "Current" , he said PDM had faced embarrassment and they had not achieved anything.

He said the government was trying to revive the glory of Pakistan Television.

Pakistan Television was a symbol of our past glory and we would revive its splendour.

Various steps were being taken to improve ptv, he added.

While answering questions about his personal life, he said he wakes up at 7:30 a.m. and his favourite dish is bhindi and naan while he also liked tea.

He said he was a vegetarian and did not go to fast food outlets for eating.

Shibli said his friendship with Prime Minister Imran Khan was based on mutual respect.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had given inspiration to the nation and Pakistan's future was linked to him, he remarked.

He said, "We are a democratic party and we came to power through a democratic process." It was hypocrisy on the part of those who remained in the governments in the past that they were now blaming the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for their failures, he remarked.

No party in Pakistan could match our democratic credentials, he said, adding he fondly read the poetry of Ghalib and Ahmed Faraz.

To a question, he said the reshuffle in cabinet was always possible.

"It is a continuous process and it is up to the captain Prime Minister Imran Khan and he can change the players if they are not performing well. It is an essential process." He said "prime minister had popularised the national dress and now it had become symbol of the entire nation." To a question, he said his favourite person in Pakistan Muslim League(N) was Raja Zafarul Haq and he was the most decent man in the party.

"I joined politics because of Prime Minister Imran Khan otherwise I will not have joined any political party," he added.

The minister said his favourite tourist spot was Nathiagali and Barcelona.

"My best friends in PTI were Ali Amin Gandapur and Murad Saeed."He said, "We are trying to put in all our efforts to make Pakistan corruption free. The whole country will have to work towards it," he added.