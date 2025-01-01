Open Menu

Efforts Of Provincial Government Led To Signing Of Agreement Between Warring Parties In Kurram: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 09:59 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur had stated that agreement has been signed between the parties in Kurram due to result oriented efforts of provincial government.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, he said that it is a significant step toward a sustainable solution to the issue in Kurram. He said that "I welcome this important development and congratulate all stakeholders." He also expressed hope that this agreement would provide a strong foundation for the lasting resolution of the Kurram issue.

KP CM also thanked the local elders, parties, jirga members, cabinet and concerned civil and military authorities for their role in resolving the Kurram issue peacefully.

He remarked that it is highly encouraging that an agreement has been reached between the parties.

The Chief Minister said that signing of the agreement paved the way for reopening of Kurram land route and added that the agreement is a clear message to elements spreading hatred between the parties that the people of the region desire peace.

He urged parties to reject such elements that are spreading hatred. He emphasized that fighting and violence are not solutions to any problem and Issues and disputes are always resolved through dialogue.

CM also assured the people of Kurram that possible measures would be taken to address their concerns.

APP/mds/

