Efforts On At Int'l Level To Provide Relief To Kashmiris: Fakhar Imam

Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 07:00 PM

Efforts on at int'l level to provide relief to Kashmiris: Fakhar Imam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) ::Chairman Kashmir Committee Fakhar Imam said on Sunday that Pakistan was taking all possible steps at international forum to ensure relief to the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to the media after the Qul Khawani ceremony for local landlord Malik Ahmed Bukhash Mahay here, he said India had been violating human rights in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and imposed curfew and other restrictions for the last 111 days.

The innocent people were facing shortage of medicines, food, means of communication and other basic items of routine life.

Fakhar Imam said that Indian premier Narendra Modi had an anti-Muslims mindset.

Fakhar Imam praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in the UN General Assembly.

