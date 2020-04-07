UrduPoint.com
Efforts On Card By HEC To Ensure Online Learning Atmosphere In Country

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 02:49 PM

Efforts on card by HEC to ensure online learning atmosphere in country

The Higher Education Commission(HEC) was making all out efforts to ensure provision of online learning atmosphere for students on priority basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The Higher education Commission(HEC) was making all out efforts to ensure provision of online learning atmosphere for students on priority basis.

According to the official sources, HEC has asked the universities to establish committees to address issues being faced by their students pertaining to online classes during novel Coronavirus.

The sources told APP on Tuesday that HEC under its initiative of Learning Management SysteMS(LMS), was helping universities in setting up proper systems for online learning.

HEC has directed the universities that if they do not have a functional system, then they must suspend online classes, the sources added.

Efforts are underway to improve the online learning in the country as it was first experience and it will take time for improvement, they maintained.

The sources revealed that HEC has also issued guidelines to universities which states that the Vice Chancellors must personally certify each course and make sure it is "online ready".

According to the sources, the universities' faculty have never taught online before, therefore HEC is working on making sure to provide them necessary training.

"We are working with the mobile operators on a data bundle that will give students internet access to educational resources at a much cheaper rate especially for online classes" the HEC sources confirmed.

They said that there are a few things that we are still figuring out including how to help students in remote areas, arranging laptops/smartphones for those students they do not have earlier.

The measures like how can make data free for students, how can assessments/exams take place, and the process about grade.

The steps are also under consideration for students if the electricity goes out, the added.

HEC has asked the students that it need their help to make online classes a success as failure is not an option, the briefed.

