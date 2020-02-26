Efforts on card by MoHR to redraft regional strategy on child abuse

Efforts were on card by the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) to review and redraft the regional strategy on child abuse and exploitation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Efforts were on card by the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) to review and redraft the regional strategy on child abuse and exploitation.

According to the official documents, the steps were also being taken by the ministry for online safety of the children.

The document further said that a working group had been established by the ministry to address the issue of child abuse and review the National Plan, 2006. This working group comprised of relevant Federal and Provincial governments representatives and civil society organizations, the documents added.

A massive awareness campaign has been launched to educate , sensitize and create awareness about human rights including child rights.

The campaign would also work for protection to prevent human right violations, the document added.

It stated that a toll free help line 1099 was also operating in the ministry to provide free legal advice to the victims of human right violations.

At ICT level, it added, National Commission on child protection center was working to provide temporary shelter , free psycho-social counseling ,legal & medical aid to the victims of violence against women and girl children.

According to the data, the situational analysis on child abuse would be circulated with relevant stakeholders for implementation . A fact finding report had also been shared with the concerned authorities to address the issues of child abuse, it added.