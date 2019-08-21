UrduPoint.com
Efforts On For Creating 'urban Forest' In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 04:48 PM

Efforts on for creating 'urban forest' in Faisalabad

Elaborate efforts have been launched for creating urban forest in Faisalabad,said Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Elaborate efforts have been launched for creating urban forest in Faisalabad,said Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar.

Visiting the proposed site for urban forest near chak 235-RB Niamoana, the DC said the district administration planned to establish urban forest around Faisalabad city,adding,"A comprehensive strategy has been evolved for planting maximum number of trees at three sites around the city".

He said that 15 acres of land has been proposed at Niamoana, while 12 acres of land was selected at Millat Road,and 5 acres near Chak Jhumra for afforestation.

Deputy Commissioner reviewed the project site and directed the Forest Department, Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA), and other departments to speed up their efforts for early completion of the project.

