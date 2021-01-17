UrduPoint.com
Efforts On For International Legislation Against Blasphemy: Ashrafi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Affairs Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is making efforts for international legislation against blasphemy.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said the PTI government was protector of Namoos-e-Risalat and the belief in finality of prophet-hood of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

He said that violation of Ulema-Mashaykh code of conduct and hateful speech would not be tolerated at any cost. He said that interfaith harmony councils would reinforce inter-religious dialogue in the country.

Ashrafi said that ties with all Arab Muslim countries would be improved with the cooperation in different areas. He made it clear that Saudi Arab never intervened in internal and external issues of Pakistan, adding that reliable sources had confirmed that Saudi King Shah Salman, Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain had not invited Nawaz Sharif to visit his country.

He said that courageous and bold stance of Prime Minister Imran khan on Palestine issue was being termed representation of the entire Muslim Ummah. He said that the PTI government was working to strengthen ties with all Muslim countries and cooperation was being extended to Muslim countries in the areas of trade, economy, tourism and religious affairs.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that registration of seminaries with the Ministry of education was great achievement on the part of the PTI government, adding that reservations of masajid and madaris would be addressed in the Evacuee Trust Properties Amendment Bill.

He said that soon Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi would hold a meeting with ulema-mashaykh on prevailing situation and other key issues.

