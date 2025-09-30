Efforts on for South Waziristan Lower’s development

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Lower Musarrat Zaman held a meeting with Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Zubair Wazir to discuss various matters for development of the area.

According to the administration, they focused on the current regional situation, ongoing development projects, and various peoples’ problems.

They emphasized the need for mutual consultation to address local issues effectively and on a priority basis.

MNA Zubair Wazir highlighted several public grievances and suggestions, to which the deputy commissioner assured full administrative cooperation.

On the same day, in line with the provincial government’s Open-Door Policy, DC Musarrat Zaman also met with local elders and community leaders from various walks of life.

The purpose of these meetings was to listen directly to public concerns and ensure swift resolution.

The DC listened to the issues raised and directed the relevant departments to take immediate and priority-based action.

He said the administration was committed to resolving citizens' problems on a priority basis.