UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efforts On To Achieve Targets Under TB Control Programme: Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 07:09 PM

Efforts on to achieve targets under TB Control Programme: Secretary

Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Punjab Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman has said that Punjab government was mobilizing all out resources for achieving the targets under TB Control Programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Punjab Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman has said that Punjab government was mobilizing all out resources for achieving the targets under TB Control Programme.

He was addressing a workshop, organised in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) here on Friday.

He said that the total number of registered patients of TB in Punjab province is 190,000 and there is a dire need to provide treatment facilities to patients at grass root level.

He said that these types of workshops were being organized in other divisions also and after two weeks of the workshops, the target would be reviewed.

He warned that strict disciplinary action would be taken against careless and negligent staff.

He said that TB patients should be provided better treatment facilities through effective strategy by holding at least one review meeting in a month.

He said that the Punjab government has decided to expand resistant TB treatment from 13 districts to 36 districts of the province. Now the treatment of Resistant TB disease will be available at district level, he said.

He said that now all specimens will be taken at rural health centers and medicine to Tb patients would also be ensured.

Director General Health Dr Haroon Jahangir, Director Health Services Dr Amanullah, CEO health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, District TB controller Dr Orangzeb were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

World Government Of Punjab Punjab All From

Recent Stories

COVID-19 cases reported; two schools closed in Que ..

45 seconds ago

Chief Minister takes notice of Ferozwala minor ass ..

46 seconds ago

US, NATO Will Be Responsible for Possible Escalati ..

48 seconds ago

Libyan Petroleum Facilities Guard Authorizes Oil P ..

49 seconds ago

Chohan calls opposition's APC as corruption confer ..

51 seconds ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 18 Sep 2020

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.