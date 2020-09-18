Efforts on to achieve targets under TB Control Programme: Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Punjab Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman has said that Punjab government was mobilizing all out resources for achieving the targets under TB Control Programme.

He was addressing a workshop, organised in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) here on Friday.

He said that the total number of registered patients of TB in Punjab province is 190,000 and there is a dire need to provide treatment facilities to patients at grass root level.

He said that these types of workshops were being organized in other divisions also and after two weeks of the workshops, the target would be reviewed.

He warned that strict disciplinary action would be taken against careless and negligent staff.

He said that TB patients should be provided better treatment facilities through effective strategy by holding at least one review meeting in a month.

He said that the Punjab government has decided to expand resistant TB treatment from 13 districts to 36 districts of the province. Now the treatment of Resistant TB disease will be available at district level, he said.

He said that now all specimens will be taken at rural health centers and medicine to Tb patients would also be ensured.

Director General Health Dr Haroon Jahangir, Director Health Services Dr Amanullah, CEO health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, District TB controller Dr Orangzeb were also present on the occasion.