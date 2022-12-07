Efforts on to align agricultural research with world standards: Dr Fauzia Yusuf Hafeez

:National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council Vice Chairperson Dr Fauzia Yusuf Hafeez has said that efforts are being made to align the agricultural education and research with the international standards, in order to achieve food security and agricultural development.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council Vice Chairperson Dr Fauzia Yusuf Hafeez has said that efforts are being made to align the agricultural education and research with the international standards, in order to achieve food security and agricultural development.

She was talking to University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan and faculty members at a meeting. Dean Animal Husbandry Dr Qamar Bilal, Dean Food Sciences Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi, Dr Imran Pasha, Dr Zulfikar Ali, Dr Babar Shehbaz, Dr Muhammad Younis, Dr Nisar Ahmed, Dr Sohail Ahmed, Dr Farrukh Saleem. Dr Riaz Virk , Dr Jalal Arif and others also attended the meeting.

Dr Fauzia said that the UAF was playing a proactive role in development of the country and honored of being the first agricultural institute of the Subcontinent. She said that the Higher Education Commission was taking revolutionary steps to prepare the curriculum as per international standards in the universities and equip the students with modern facilities to meet the challenges of the era.

She said that the secret of development of nations lies in skilled manpower. Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said the teachers have to ensure the best environment for students to exhibit and refurbish their God-given abilities. He said that all resources were being provided in the UAF to provide an environment equipped with modern facilities.