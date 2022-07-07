'Efforts on to alleviate poverty'

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Muslim League-N led government was working on war-footings to alleviate poverty and upgrade the living standard of poor segment of society.

Talking to APP here on Thursday while vising different bazaars and markets of Sahiwal Town, MNA Nawaz Syed Javed Husnain Shah said the incumbent government was taking practical steps for raising the living standard of common man.

He said the past government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf did nothing for the welfare of masses except hollow slogans.

Reference to relief packages for poor, he said the provision of Sasta Aata, subsidized ghee and sugar were the real proof of sincerity of the government with masses.

Javed Hussain further said the government was providing free electricity to people on monthly consumption of hundred units of electricity which was an exemplary step for those people who were unable to pay the bill of electricity.

He also said the government was ensuring the provision of all eatables on low rates at utility stores after strict monitoring.

Later, he visited different markets including vegetable & fruit markets and checked the quality and rates of daily use items.

He also met citizens and inquired about the rates of commodities.

Javed Husnain also visited cattle market and reviewed arrangementsin the market.