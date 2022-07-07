UrduPoint.com

'Efforts On To Alleviate Poverty'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2022 | 02:10 PM

'Efforts on to alleviate poverty'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Muslim League-N led government was working on war-footings to alleviate poverty and upgrade the living standard of poor segment of society.

Talking to APP here on Thursday while vising different bazaars and markets of Sahiwal Town, MNA Nawaz Syed Javed Husnain Shah said the incumbent government was taking practical steps for raising the living standard of common man.

He said the past government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf did nothing for the welfare of masses except hollow slogans.

Reference to relief packages for poor, he said the provision of Sasta Aata, subsidized ghee and sugar were the real proof of sincerity of the government with masses.

Javed Hussain further said the government was providing free electricity to people on monthly consumption of hundred units of electricity which was an exemplary step for those people who were unable to pay the bill of electricity.

He also said the government was ensuring the provision of all eatables on low rates at utility stores after strict monitoring.

Later, he visited different markets including vegetable & fruit markets and checked the quality and rates of daily use items.

He also met citizens and inquired about the rates of commodities.

Javed Husnain also visited cattle market and reviewed arrangementsin the market.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Poor Man Sahiwal Market Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

UK PM Johnson decides to resign

UK PM Johnson decides to resign

26 minutes ago
 Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in ..

Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in Dua Zahra case

33 minutes ago
 Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in ..

Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in Dua Zahra case

33 minutes ago
 Rescue operation underway to evacuate Shehroze Kas ..

Rescue operation underway to evacuate Shehroze Kashif, Fazal Ali: ISPR

52 minutes ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Y55 — Providing Users with An Efficient and ..

Vivo Y55 — Providing Users with An Efficient and Quality Experience

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.