Efforts on to bring BRT on route by Oct 25: CM aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash on Thursday said efforts were underway to bring BRT buses on route by October 25.

Addressing a press-conference here along with Irrigation Minister Liaquat Khattak, Kamran Bangash said fire erupted in buses was happened due to motor's capacity issue that was identified by the technical experts and to be rectified by the company.

He said all BRT buses were in warranty valid up till 1.

2 million kilometres or 12 years in running.��He said BRT was a flagship project of PTI Government that bring significant improvement in transport sector in Peshawar.� Bangash said sewerage treatment plants in five districts including Peshawar, Kohat, Abbottabad and Swat were being established to make these cities pollution and waste free.� He said merit and transparency was the hallmark of PTI government believed in uniformed development of all districts of the province.