Efforts on to complete NHMP Complex in Gwadar: IG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Inam Ghani on Monday said that NHMP was trying to complete the overall work on NHMP Complex in Gwadar, Balochistan before July, 2022.

In a statement, NHMP IG said that the structure of NHMP Complex, Gwadar has been completed. He said that NHMP was striving hard to educate and assist commuters along with strict enforcement of traffic laws for better safety and convenience.