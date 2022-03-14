UrduPoint.com

Efforts On To Complete NHMP Complex In Gwadar: IG

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2022 | 03:36 PM

Efforts on to complete NHMP Complex in Gwadar: IG

Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Inam Ghani on Monday said that NHMP was trying to complete the overall work on NHMP Complex in Gwadar, Balochistan before July, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Inam Ghani on Monday said that NHMP was trying to complete the overall work on NHMP Complex in Gwadar, Balochistan before July, 2022.

In a statement, NHMP IG said that the structure of NHMP Complex, Gwadar has been completed. He said that NHMP was striving hard to educate and assist commuters along with strict enforcement of traffic laws for better safety and convenience.

Related Topics

Balochistan Police Motorway Traffic Gwadar July

Recent Stories

vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Pe ..

Vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Performance and Appearance

10 minutes ago
 Iran's FM to hold talks on nuclear deal in Moscow ..

Iran's FM to hold talks on nuclear deal in Moscow Tuesday: official

2 minutes ago
 China's Anhui sees foreign trade up 22.3 pct in Ja ..

China's Anhui sees foreign trade up 22.3 pct in Jan-Feb

3 minutes ago
 Mongolia's daily COVID-19 cases below 100 for two ..

Mongolia's daily COVID-19 cases below 100 for two consecutive days

3 minutes ago
 NACTA plans to hold 2nd National Essay Writing Com ..

NACTA plans to hold 2nd National Essay Writing Competition

3 minutes ago
 S.Korea's ICT export logs double-digit growth in F ..

S.Korea's ICT export logs double-digit growth in February

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>